Protect your home before the cold front this Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Record high temperatures will soon drop to freezing weather conditions on Sunday.
David Robbins with Village Plumbing and Air said he anticipates the weekend freeze to be mild but there are ways homeowners can protect their home and prepare for freezing temperatures.
"I don't think it's going to get cold enough for dripping faucets," Robbins said, "but mainly be concerned with the outside stuff, perhaps the hose bibs where they attach their garden hoses, put some protection on that."
He said homeowners should cover any exposed pipes outside and around their homes.
"If there's any exposed water pipes, they definitely want to wrap them if they can," Robbins said. "If they don't have any pipe wrap, they can use newspaper. Perhaps an old bath towel or something just to wrap around it."
Robbins said folks can find pipe insulation at any home improvement store or at their Village Plumbing and Air location on Kirby Drive.
He said it's vital for homeowners to protect their irrigation system ahead of the cold front on Sunday, by turning off the valve on the breaker and drain the water.
"That will help drain it down and keep it from freezing," Robbins said. "If you don't have the strength or don't have the wherewithal to do it then I would suggest taking an old bath towel from the house, lay over it, just keep the wind off of it. Perhaps, maybe some newspaper or something like that, just to block the wind from it. That will help a lot."
When it comes to cold weather, remember the three P's: check on your pets, plants and people. Before Sunday, you will want to bring in your plants and pets. The City of Katy also posted weather tips for residents to keep in mind.
