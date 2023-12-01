Houston city leaders plan to remove 18-wheelers from neighborhood streets

The upcoming plan will start this spring in Houston's Settegast neighborhood, where trucks are plaguing residents.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston City Council said yes to creating a plan to remove 18-wheelers from neighborhood streets.

"No Though Trucks" signs can be found at many turn-offs from Airport Boulevard into the surrounding neighborhoods near Hobby Airport. ABC13 talked to homeowners, who said the signs aren't stopping 18-wheelers from turning onto these streets and creating a mess.

"I've personally had to replace two tires just from potholes and the city doesn't repair the potholes whether on these streets or up there," Edward Luna, who lives in a neighborhood near Hobby, said.

It's not just road damage but also a safety concern.

"I've lost two dogs out here on the street, so there is a danger factor," Luna said.

City leaders hope to change this from occurring across the city by approving city-wide designated truck routes. The upcoming plan will start this spring in Houston's Settegast neighborhood where residents have been plagued by trucks.

"It says, 'Trucks Prohibited.' They're not even supposed to come down this street but they do," Settegast resident Patricia Ridley said.

"We need a break. The streets are horrible from the weight of the trucks," Settegast resident Whitney Hall said.

The city planning department plans to create truck routes along major highways and roads through GPS services directing trucks away from residential streets. It will allow vehicles like delivery trucks, but trucks weighing more than 76,000 pounds will be barred from entering neighborhoods, and drivers who deviate from the routes will be fined.

By summer 2024, the entire city should be mapped out, preventing further damage and creating safer roads.

