Community & Events

6 Houston-area families of children with disabilities given 'gift of mobility'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six Houston-area families of children with disabilities were given free vans on Tuesday as part of Houston Children's Charity Chariots for Children event.

The event, hosted by organization president and CEO Laura Ward, was held at Willie G's seafood restaurant in west Houston.



Each wheelchair-accessible van was sponsored by several area businesses and organizations.

Since the program started, more than 223 vehicles have been given to 95 agencies and 132 individual families.

"This is a really big moment for us," said Alexis Peltier with Young Houstonians for Houston Children's Charity. "We have been fundraising for years. This is really the culmination of what we've been working for."

Last year, Houston billionaire and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Ferititta, who is the current chairman of the charity's board, joined the giveaway in which 15 vans were donated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonchildren's healthdisabilitycharitychildrenchildren firstcommunity strongdisability issueseventsgood newsfeel goodcharities
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$30M fund to cover costs for Harris Co. families approved
2 workers hurt when container explodes in Galveston
Animals found chained to walls in home near MacGregor Park
Here's what we know about Texas high schools practicing again
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward before launch
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
Show More
Men disguised as construction workers rob bank near E. Loop
Essential workers may lose assistance in paying for child care
Texas startup's at-home COVID-19 test approved by feds
Local breweries prepare for reopening
ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 and our Asian Community' town hall
More TOP STORIES News