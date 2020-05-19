6 Houston-area families of children with disabilities given 'gift of mobility'

Another great day with @houcharity ! Yesterday we were able to give away 15 wheelchair accessible vans to some very deserving families. Thank you to our sponsors and all who continue to contribute to our Chariots for Children program. pic.twitter.com/7U9RNAGlNb — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) April 18, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six Houston-area families of children with disabilities were given free vans on Tuesday as part of Houston Children's Charity Chariots for Children event.The event, hosted by organization president and CEO Laura Ward, was held at Willie G's seafood restaurant in west Houston.Each wheelchair-accessible van was sponsored by several area businesses and organizations.Since the program started, more than 223 vehicles have been given to 95 agencies and 132 individual families."This is a really big moment for us," said Alexis Peltier with Young Houstonians for Houston Children's Charity. "We have been fundraising for years. This is really the culmination of what we've been working for."Last year, Houston billionaire and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Ferititta, who is the current chairman of the charity's board, joined the giveaway in which 15 vans were donated.