Driver charged with DWI after man in wheelchair hit and killed trying to cross Highway 6, HCSO says

A man in a wheelchair died after being hit twice while crossing Highway 6 near Timber Creek Place Lane in northwest Harris County, HCSO said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been charged with DWI after deputies say a man was fatally hit twice while crossing the street in a wheelchair in northwest Harris County Monday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. along Highway 6 near Timber Creek Place Lane.

Investigators said the man in the wheelchair was outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a white 2018 Ford F-150. The truck driver, identified as Christopher Baxter, initially didn't stop and drove home, HCSO said.

Deputies said the victim was hit once again by a silver 2013 Ford Focus. The driver of that vehicle, identified as Laura Peikert, also went home.

Police said the vehicle was not speeding and there was no indication of any other issues. However, they did say the area is not well-lit.

HCSO said that about 30 minutes later, the first driver, Baxter, returned to the scene in another vehicle and cooperated with investigators.

Baxter was arrested for driving while intoxicated, but authorities said those charges could be upgraded.

Peikert, who also came back in a different vehicle, showed no signs of intoxication, deputies added.

"We'll complete a thorough investigation and reconstruction of the crash and present the case to the district attorney's office to see if those charges will be upgraded to a felony," Sgt. Bondurant said. "At this time, he'll be charged with DWI."

The sheriff's office warns against crossing busy roads, especially at night.

"If you're gonna cross in an intersection, especially one like Highway 6 and especially at night, make sure you use the intersection," Bondurant added. "They're there to protect you."

