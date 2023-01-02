Houston 12-year-old injured by celebratory gunfire on New Year's

HOUSTON, Texas -- Despite warnings about the dangers, some Houstonians still shot weapons into the sky as a way to ring in the new year.

HPD Chief Troy Finner says five people were arrested for illegally firing guns inside city limits.

In one instance, it hurt a 12-year-old when she was grazed on her neck by a stray bullet. The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Bellfort near Fondren.

The girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police ask for anyone with information about the gunfire to call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or to provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.