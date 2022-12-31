Houston police warn against DWI and celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve

Houston officials warn people to have a designated driver during New Year's Eve celebrations while showing statistics of traffic deaths.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As many people have plans to celebrate and ring in 2023, Houston officials are encouraging everyone to do so in a safe way.

"We lead the nation, Harris County, in DWI deaths, and we want to put an end to that," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, from Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan.1, 2022, 23% of all traffic deaths in the state involved drunk driving. Those crashes killed 98 people and seriously injured 236 people.

"Have a plan. Be responsible. (Have a) designated driver (or) rideshare. (There's) a number of things you can do. That is a crime that is 100% preventable. Just don't do it. Don't drink and drive," Finner said.

The 13 investigates team created a map to show the locations across Houston where HPD responded to DUI incidents during last New Year's Weekend. There were 66 of them last year over the three-day holiday weekend.

City leaders are also pleading with people not to take part in celebratory gunfire.

"The reality is when there's celebratory gunfire, people are getting injured and, in some cases, and may even end up getting killed," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

If you plan on heading out to celebrate tonight, plan a safe ride home ahead of time.

If you live in Harris or Montgomery County, one option is to use this $20 Lyft code. Its valid from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Jan. 9 while supplies last.