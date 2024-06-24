Woman accused of assaulting young nephew, punching peace officer in SW Houston, HPD says

Chrisitan Bordere was charged with injury to a child after she was accused of punching and strangling her 8-year-old nephew in southwest Houston.

Chrisitan Bordere was charged with injury to a child after she was accused of punching and strangling her 8-year-old nephew in southwest Houston.

Chrisitan Bordere was charged with injury to a child after she was accused of punching and strangling her 8-year-old nephew in southwest Houston.

Chrisitan Bordere was charged with injury to a child after she was accused of punching and strangling her 8-year-old nephew in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman found herself in police custody over the weekend after she was accused of injuring her 8-year-old nephew, who she was babysitting, and assaulting two peace officers, according to court records.

On Friday, Houston Police Department officers responded to the 9700 block at about 10:45 p.m. of Leawood Boulevard after a child called and said a family member physically assaulted him.

Court records said the 8-year-old was punched, strangled, hit with a phone, and slammed against a wall.

Once officers arrived, they tried to detain the suspect, 29-year-old Christian Bordere, but she did not surrender peacefully. Documents said that Bordere punched one of the officers and scratched the other before being taken into custody.

In court, a judge set her bond at $10,000 for injury to a child and $7,500 each for two counts of assault to a peace officer.

Documents said Bordere was already on probation for tampering with a government record. She also has two children, a 7-year-old and an 11-month-old.

In her bond conditions, Bordere is not allowed to have contact with her nephew, nor can she be within 200 feet of where he lives, goes to school, or attends day care, documents said.

She is prohibited from having any contact with the HPD officers she allegedly injured or any law enforcement officer in Harris County.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.