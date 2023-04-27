The Houston Fire Department said there's no danger to surrounding communities, which is why no residents were evacuated and no roads were closed.

Firefighters clear scene of chemical spill at paint coatings manufacturer in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters responded to a chemical spill at a facility that makes paint coatings in northwest Houston overnight.

The spill was reported inside AkzoNobel on Antoine Drive near North Houston Rosslyn Road. Officials said the chemical that spilled is some kind of solvent used in the manufacturing process.

The Akzo Nobel location is in a strip mall in a busy residential area with many homes and businesses.

The question is -- are people who live in homes and apartments nearby safe?

The Houston Fire Department said there's no danger to surrounding communities, which is why no residents were evacuated and no roads were closed.

Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, AkzoNobel was evacuated. Officials said there were about two dozen workers inside at the time.

Firefighters said the alarms in the building went off when the chemical spill happened, but no one was hurt.

AkzoNobel makes specialty paints. According to their website, they manufacture coatings for everything from electronics to private yachts.

Fire officials stayed to wait for a clean-up contractor to arrive and take over the scene. HFD has since cleared the scene.

