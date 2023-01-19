At least 3 vehicles totaled in what may be a wrong-way crash that ended chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three vehicles were totaled during a crash that may have involved a driver behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle that was going the wrong way during a police chase.

SkyEye flew above the I-10 westbound ramp to northbound West 610 Loop, where multiple vehicles appeared to be wrecked Thursday at about 4 p.m.

Some of the moments that unfolded included a man being dragged by a police officer to the shoulder, multiple people trying to pry open the door of a utility truck, and a driver in the pickup being helped out of it.

Police said the crash appeared to have stemmed from a report of a stolen vehicle in the 7300 block of Long Point near Antoine. HPD listed the wreck as a two-vehicle accident, though SkyEye spotted two white utility pickup trucks with significant damage, as well as a similarly-damaged gold sedan several feet away.

Ultimately, a person was detained, police said.

The incident most crucially will tie up traffic in the area as the afternoon commute peaks.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts at the scene in this chaotic turn of events Thursday. Tune into ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.