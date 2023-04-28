Video of the robbery back in February shows one of the men holding the employee behind the counter at gunpoint, while the other watches the door.

2 men wanted for robbing cell phone store on Stella Link near South Loop, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Yet another cell phone store in southwest Houston was robbed back in February by a couple of armed men, and the Houston Police Department just released surveillance video of it.

On Feb. 1, two men walked into the cell phone store in the 9100 block of Stella Link near the South Loop, police said.

Video shows one of the men holding the employee behind the counter at gunpoint, while the other watches the door.

Police said the man demanded money from the register and then forced the woman into a back room to steal phones from a safe.

The suspects allegedly took off on foot.

Police described one of the suspects as a Black man ranging from 24 to 29 years old. He stands between 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches and was last seen wearing gray pants, gray shoes, and a Nike backpack.

The other suspect was described as a Black man also between 24 to 29 years old. He stands between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a black Puma hoodie, and white shoes.

If you know any information regarding their whereabouts, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.