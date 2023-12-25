Man struck by celebratory gunfire that came through sunroof in northeast Houston, police say

Police have a reminder about celebratory gunfire after a Houston man spent his Christmas morning in the hospital: "Those rounds will go up and they must come down."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man spent Christmas morning in the hospital after being struck by celebratory gunfire while on the way to a holiday party, according to police.

The Houston Police Department puts out a warning before every holiday.

"Police continually remind people that celebratory gunfire is never OK. It's quite dangerous. Those rounds will go up and they must come down," Lt. V. McLean said.

HPD said that's exactly what happened in the 9200 block of Homewood Lane in northeast Houston shortly after midnight.

A man riding in the passenger seat of a car didn't even realize he had been shot at first, police said. He and a woman were on their way to a get-together with friends to celebrate the holiday.

"They were approaching the intersection of Homewood and Mesa, eastbound on Homewood, and the driver reported hearing a thud and looked over and the passenger was complaining of pain in the upper left shoulder," McLean said.

That's when they realized the man had been struck by a bullet. The vehicle's sunroof was reportedly open.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police did not provide further information about his condition.

Meanwhile, investigators spent Christmas morning at the scene, talking to neighbors and looking for surveillance video, trying to figure out where the bullet came from and who fired the gun. At this point, no one has been arrested.

"We remind everyone that celebratory gunfire is very dangerous and we remind the public that we need your help to be vigilant and when you see or hear celebratory gunfire, report it to the non-emergency line. That's 713-884-3131 or to Crime Stoppers," McLean said.

