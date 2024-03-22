Work and Learn program providing 6-week paid training course for young adults

The Work and Learn program, hosted by the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, offers young adults the skills needed to land a job.

The Work and Learn program, hosted by the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, offers young adults the skills needed to land a job.

The Work and Learn program, hosted by the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, offers young adults the skills needed to land a job.

The Work and Learn program, hosted by the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, offers young adults the skills needed to land a job.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Young adults who are having a difficult time getting their first jobs can get some help thanks to a free program that teaches skills and pays them at the same time.

The program is for 16- to 24-year-olds who do not have a full-time job and are not going to school full-time.

The Work and Learn program is hosted by the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans.

The classes start Monday, March 25, but if you apply for the program, they will hold your application on file for the next set of classes.

SEE ALSO: The Warriors, Rakuten 'Future Leaders Experience' empowers young women entering the workforce

Here's what to know about the Warriors and Rakuten's 2-day mentorship experience that's empowering the next generation of workplace leaders.

The program runs six weeks and includes about 20 hours of class time per week.

Students learn job skills like graphic design, web development, and digital literacy.

At the same time, students learn the skills needed to fill out applications and land a job.

"Our Work and Learn Center gets them ready for the workforce. It is small classes, but we work on trying to build those kinds of skills," Mary Ann Garcia with AAMA Community Engagement said.

Students can earn up to $900 during the six-week program. To learn more, visit the AAMA Work and Learn Center website.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, X and Instagram.