Tech Fest Live exposes thousands of students to the tech field to prepare them for the workforce

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Connecting the youth of today to a better tomorrow through technology opportunities." That's the mission of Tech Fest Live. The nonprofit was founded by Khalil Vinson. He joined Eyewitness News live to discuss the upcoming sixth-annual expo.

Vinson started with 50 students six years ago and now engages more than 3,000 students annually through expos, panels, and industry-led experiences. The goal is to close opportunity gaps and prepare young people for the future of work.

Tech Fest Live partners with organizations like Microsoft, Citgo, My Brother's Keeper, ESRI, the Houston Rockets, Cash App, the Houston Dynamo, and others to expose students to the tech industry. Vinson said these students will be the ones to use technology to solve some of our world's biggest problems.

The sixth annual Tech Fest Live Expo is planned for later this year. The details are to be announced.

