H-Town Roundup: Free conference draws entrepreneurs to highlight Houston's startup ecosystem

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A leading organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of Houston's innovation ecosystem is gearing up for the 5th annual H-Town Roundup.

Natara Branch is a thought leader, experienced business strategist, and investor. She joined Eyewitness News to explain more about this gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders.

Houston Exponential (HX) is behind what was originally launched as Houston Tech Rodeo.

Now, H-Town Roundup "has evolved to embrace scalable innovations beyond the tech sector." The free conference is happening now and lasts through March 28.

The Greater Houston Partnership and former Mayor Sylvester Turner's office also have had a hand in bringing this conference to Houston.

It was originally conceived as a response to Houston being passed over for Amazon's HQ2.

Branch said Houston needs to do a better job bragging about our thriving startup ecosystem. Part of the goal is to ensure that entrepreneurs and investors don't have to leave Houston to thrive.

