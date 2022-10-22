2 killed in fiery crash after truck smashes through bus shelter in Aldine area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died in a fiery crash after a pickup truck smashed through a METRO bus shelter in north Houston, according to police.

Houston police responded to a crash Saturday morning on W. Dyna Drive and Chipman Lane in the Aldine area.

Investigators said the driver of a pickup truck lost control, causing it to crash into a bus shelter near an apartment complex.

The truck then flipped on its side, hitting a metal fence and a tree when flames sparked due to the wreck.

One person was killed after being ejected from the truck, according to police.

Another person was trapped inside the truck and died from the flames, police told Eyewitness News.

Video shows firefighters working on cutting through the metal fence and taming the fire.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.