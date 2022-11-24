Brothers killed when driver slammed into them on Beltway described as 'inseparable'

Eduardo and Carlos Miranda died when their wrecked vehicle was hit on Nov. 17. Pedro Garcia is charged in the crash.

Eduardo and Carlos Miranda were the brothers killed on Nov. 13 when their crashed car was hit by an alleged intoxicated driver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As she looks at her brothers' makeshift altar, Sandra Miranda can't hold back the tears. She struggles to cope with the loss of her two younger brothers, Eduardo and Carlos Miranda.

"I didn't love one more than the other. I loved them both equally, and wherever they are, I just hope that they are OK and that they are together," Sandra said.

She describes her brother Eduardo, or Dani as he was called, charming and outgoing.

Next month would have been Eduardo's 27th birthday.

"He had just this quality, this light about him that I was just so in awe of," she said.

Carlos, or Charlie as he was called, was described as sweet and gentle.

"He was just a sweetheart. I think that's the one word, is a sweetheart," Sandra said.

She adds that the two brothers were inseparable.

On Nov. 13, investigators say the two brothers were driving along the Beltway shortly before 2 a.m. when they crashed into another vehicle, causing both cars to spin out of control.

"One passenger, a brother in the BMW, got out to go check on his brother that was trapped inside the driver side," Jeff McShan, with Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, said.

Soon after, investigators say that's when another car crashed into the two vehicles, killing one of the brothers. The other was ejected into another lane and later hit by another car.

So far, the Harris County District Attorney's Office says Pedro Garcia has been charged with only one count of intoxication manslaughter.

Whether Garcia will be held responsible for the other death remains under investigation, Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division in the district attorney's office, said.

All the Miranda family can hold onto right now is the memory of their loved ones who will be dearly missed.

"They were still babies, momma's boys, both of them. So for me, I just don't get it. I don't understand. I don't know if I ever will," Sandra said.