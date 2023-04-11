SkyEye captured an active investigation in a business parking lot on Houston's south side Tuesday.

Man shot by officer at Family Dollar in Houston's south side, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A call to assist an officer on Houston's south side has turned into an investigation amid reports of a shooting.

The scene began unfolding at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 12201 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Houston police told Eyewitness News a call came in for officer assistance.

While full details of the incident were not immediately disclosed, a tweet from HPD read that a man had been shot. Police are expected to release more information.

SkyEye was over the scene where multiple officers were surrounding the area.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows the area, which includes South Acres, Shamrock Manor, Hillwood and Cloveland, has seen five homicides in the 12 months and at least 67 robberies.

