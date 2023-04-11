WATCH LIVE

Man shot by officer at Family Dollar in Houston's south side, HPD says

Courtney Carpenter Image
ByCourtney Carpenter KTRK logo
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 8:26PM
HPD investigating officer opening fire on a person on Houston's south side
SkyEye captured an active investigation in a business parking lot on Houston's south side Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A call to assist an officer on Houston's south side has turned into an investigation amid reports of a shooting.

The scene began unfolding at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 12201 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Houston police told Eyewitness News a call came in for officer assistance.

While full details of the incident were not immediately disclosed, a tweet from HPD read that a man had been shot. Police are expected to release more information.

SkyEye was over the scene where multiple officers were surrounding the area.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows the area, which includes South Acres, Shamrock Manor, Hillwood and Cloveland, has seen five homicides in the 12 months and at least 67 robberies.

Tune into Eyewitness News as we begin gathering the facts on the shooting.

