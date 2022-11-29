'Stuff happens': Houston leaders still searching for answers after water purification plant failure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice across the City of Houston remains in place Monday night following a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant the previous evening.

"Stuff happens, whether I like it or don't like it," Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Monday.

According to Turner, a transformer at the water plant failed, as well as the backup transformer. Generators never kicked in.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

The city has a long-standing $56 million contract with NRG Energy Services to have backup power generation equipment at the East Water Purification Plant.

"Well, we did have generators, but when the transformers failed to operate, it prevented the generators from being connected in order to provide the additional power," Turner said.

NRG told 13 Investigates the problem was with the two city-owned transformers and was not on its end.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants

"We do know that the two transformers malfunctioned. One was a backup to the other. It was just one of those unique circumstances in which you have these transformers that malfunction and then you have the backup that malfunctioned," Turner said.

ABC13 asked how this could have happened, but it appears even the city doesn't have the answer.

So what has happened on the second night of the order? Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. goes inside the next steps in the failure investigation.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.