Back to school events happening across Houston area for students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The back-to-school season is just around the corner, and there's several events geared at getting ready for the new school year.

With many events happening across Houston, we've made a list of some upcoming back-to-school events families can attend before the school year begins.

On Saturday, the Harris County Clerk's office is hosting a birth certificate event. It's for any family who needs records for registration.

The first 50 people will get birth certificates free of charge. Backpacks and school supplies will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event is going on until 2 p.m. at the John Phelps Courthouse in Pasadena.

Conroe ISD is holding new student registration Saturday until 12 p.m. at Grangerland Intermediate, Grand Oaks High School, College Park High School, and Peet Junior High.

You'll need to bring your child's records.

