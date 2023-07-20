This is when every Houston-area public school district goes back to school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents across the Houston area are preparing to send their kids back to school as the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaches.

For many districts, the first day is less than a month away.

Every public school district in the greater Houston area starts school in August.

Houston ISD, the state's largest school district with over 189,000 students, goes back to school on Aug. 28.

Check the following list to see when your child's first day of school is:

Aldine ISD - Aug. 10

Alief ISD - Aug. 9

Alvin ISD - Aug. 9 for Pre-K, Kindergarten, 6th grade, 9th grade, Aug. 10 for all other students

Anahuac ISD - Aug. 10

Angleton ISD - Aug. 16

Barbers Hill ISD - Aug. 16

Bay City ISD - Aug. 14

Bellville ISD - Aug. 14

Brazosport ISD - Aug. 16

Brazos ISD - Aug. 16

Channelview ISD - Aug. 16

Clear Creek ISD - Aug. 22

Cleveland ISD - Aug. 8

Columbia-Brazoria ISD - Aug. 16

Conroe ISD - Aug. 9

Crosby ISD - Aug. 7

Cypress Fairbanks SD - Aug. 28

Damon ISD - Aug. 21

Danbury ISD - Aug. 16

Dayton ISD - Aug. 10

Deer Park ISD - Aug. 16

Devers ISD - Aug. 2

Dickinson ISD - Aug. 22

East Chambers ISD - Aug. 15

Friendswood ISD - Aug. 15

Fort Bend ISD - Aug. 9

Galena Park ISD - Aug. 9

Galveston ISD - Aug. 21

Goose Creek CISD - Aug. 14

Hardin ISD - Aug. 7

Hempstead ISD - Aug. 21

High Island ISD - Aug. 7

Hitchcock ISD - Aug. 14

Houston ISD - Aug. 28

Hull-Daisetta ISD - Aug. 7

Huffman ISD - Aug. 9

Humble ISD - Aug. 9

Huntsville ISD - Aug. 15

Katy ISD - Aug. 16

Klein ISD - Aug. 9

Lamar CISD - Aug. 22

La Porte ISD - Aug. 14 for 9th graders, Aug. 15 for all other students

Liberty ISD - Aug. 8

Magnolia ISD - Aug. 9

Matagorda ISD - Aug. 15

Montgomery ISD - Aug. 10

Needville ISD - Aug. 16

New Caney ISD - Aug. 7

New Waverly ISD - Aug. 8

Palacios ISD - Aug. 16

Pasadena ISD - Aug. 14

Pearland ISD - Aug. 15

Richards ISD - Aug. 28

Royal ISD - Aug. 15

Santa Fe ISD - Aug. 17

Sealy ISD - Aug. 16

Sheldon ISD - Aug. 9

Splendora ISD - Aug. 9

Spring Branch ISD - Aug. 16

Spring ISD - Aug. 10

Stafford MSD - Aug. 9

Sweeny ISD - Aug. 17

Tarkington ISD - Aug. 9

Tidehaven ISD - Aug. 11

Texas City ISD - Aug. 16

Tomball ISD - Aug. 15

Van Vleck ISD - Aug. 14

Waller ISD - Aug. 23