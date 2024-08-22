ABC's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' lands in Katy!

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The hit ABC show "Extreme Makeover Home Edition" has landed in Katy!

Construction of a new home for a well-deserving family has been going on 24/7 all week long. Thousands of volunteers from across southeast Texas have been helping out since Saturday with food, goods and services.

Taylor Morrison is the exclusive homebuilder for the revamped series returning to ABC. For them, it's all about making dreams come true.

ABC13's Daniela Hurtado and Briana Conner joined volunteers at the construction site.

"It takes a lot, but to see it actually happen, and see the family, it just makes it so worth it," said Todd Rasmussen, Taylor Morrison Houston Division President.

The grand reveal is this Friday, August 23 and the show is inviting the community out to see the 'Move that Bus!' moment. You can meet security at 8:30AM behind Cypress Park High School at 7425 Westgreen Blvd if you would like to participate.

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" will return to ABC and stream the next day on Hulu for the 2024-2025 season.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.

