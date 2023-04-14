A man is dead after police said he rammed his vehicle into a patrol car and was involved in an altercation with an officer.

Auto theft suspect identified after being fatally shot by officer outside Family Dollar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been identified as the suspect killed in a shooting that stemmed from an auto theft investigation by Houston police.

According to the medical examiner's officer, 42-year-old Jamarr Thompson died from a gunshot wound in the incident, which unfolded at about 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

It happened in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store at 12201 Martin Luther King Blvd. near East Orem, where an HPD officer found a reported stolen vehicle.

Police said when the officer walked up to the car, the suspect, identified as Thompson, was in the driver's seat. That's when Thompson allegedly put the car in reverse and rammed into a patrol car.

Officials said a struggle ensued between them, and that's when the officer fired one shot after the suspect got on top of him and knocked off his stun gun.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the officer suffered minor injuries.

A gun was reportedly not recovered, and police said they did not believe Thompson was armed.