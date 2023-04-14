Minute Maid Park roof closed Friday after Astros announced intention of opening it vs. Rangers

Oh, we're blaming roofs, now Aaron Boone? The Yankees manager had this to say about his team's loss.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Well, we almost had it, Houston. It was supposed to be a night of fireworks and the Lone Star Series under the stars, but the roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed due to weather, the club announced before Friday evening's game.

The Astros were scheduled to battle the Texas Rangers for the first time this season to open a three-day home series

If the roof were open, it would've been the first time since a team, who shall not be named, seemingly complained that the Juice Box with its top off was the reason why they lost to the Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series in 2022.

"I think the roof open kind of killed us." Remember who said that? That was Aaron Boone, manager to the New York Yankees, who ended up losing to the 'Stros in a straight sweep.

Although it was told to ABC13's Adam Winkler back then, the Astros were in favor of having the roof closed. It wasn't their call but the MLB's due to the postseason rules.

That game marked just the sixth time the roof was open in the club's postseason history.

With the roof closing, this is still set to be an exciting series for the two Texas teams.

The Rangers hold a 130-123 lead in their Lone Star Series with the Astros dating back to 2001. The 'Stros defeated the team from Arlington in the last game between the two last September.

The Rangers are now second in the AL West with a record of 7-5, while the 'Stros are 6-7, standing third in the AL West. But that record is nothing to fret over.

The Astros' current record is the same first 13-game record they've had in the last two successful seasons.

Come on. There's a reason why that banner, proving that stat, was hoisted up almost two weeks ago.

Game 1 of the Lone Star Series begins at 7:10 p.m., with the following games on Saturday, April 15, and ESPN airing the final game on Sunday at 6p.m.