Houston Astros schedule boasts homestand to start 2025, California road trip to end: Key takeaways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are in a dogfight to take American League West leadership away from the Seattle Mariners, who conveniently are the first opponents of the defending division champions' second half.

While Houston has yet to complete their bounce-back from an atrocious start of the 2024 season, the ballclub looked far ahead to the 2025 calendar when, on Thursday, it revealed its 162-game schedule for the 64th season of Astros baseball.

Manager Joe Espada and the team open 2025 with a six-game homestand at Minute Maid Park, including a three-game series against the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants from March 27 through April 2.

Houston then travels to Minnesota from April 3-6 for its first road series against Carlos Correa and the Twins.

Houston winds down the first half with a home series against the Texas Rangers on July 11-13 before the All-Star Game break. Atlanta's Truist Park hosts next year's festivities.

Houston will wind down the regular season with a six-game road trip in California, starting with the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 22. The season concludes in Anaheim, where the Los Angeles Angels and Astros face off in a divisional clash Sept. 26-28.

That's just a brief look, but ABC13 had key takeaways from the schedule:

Road warriors

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, left, and second baseman Jose Altuve, right, slap hands after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

Prolonged road trips away from the Juice Box are familiar for the Astros. As such, Houston has nine-game road trips twice this season and once the next.

Houston will play a season-high nine games away from MMP in 2025. In addition, the Astros' nine-game road trip in 2025 will be in the second half, when the team will play more away games than home matchups. The Stros are the visitors in 37 of the 66 games in 2025's second half.

The road trip includes three three-game visits to Arlington, Toronto, and Atlanta from Sept. 5-14, 2025.

Perfect 10s

Conversely, Houston's longest homestand in 2025 will be at 10 games, occurring twice, each in the first and second halves.

The Astros have two four-game series against the Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays, with a two-gamer against Oakland between them from May 22 to June 1, 2025.

The Colorado Rockies, the Angels, and the New York Yankees are part of a 10-game stand from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2025.

Working for the weekend

While tickets have yet to go on sale for 2025, Astros fans can plan for the weekends at home or away if you want to pepper in some blue and orange on the road. Here are the Astros' weekend series opponents by home and road.

HOME

March 29-30 : New York Mets

: New York Mets April 12-13 : Los Angeles Angels

: Los Angeles Angels April 19-20 : San Diego Padres

: San Diego Padres May 10-11 : Cincinnati Reds

: Cincinnati Reds May 24-25 : Seattle Mariners

: Seattle Mariners May 31-June 1 : Tampa Bay Rays

: Tampa Bay Rays June 14-15 : Minnesota Twins

: Minnesota Twins June 28-29 : Chicago Cubs

: Chicago Cubs July 12-13 : Texas Rangers

: Texas Rangers July 26-27 : Oakland Athletics

: Oakland Athletics Aug. 16-17 : Baltimore Orioles

: Baltimore Orioles Aug. 30-31 : Los Angeles Angels

: Los Angeles Angels Sept. 20-21: Seattle Mariners - final home series

ROAD

April 5-6 : at Minnesota Twins

: at Minnesota Twins April 26-27 : at Kansas City Royals

: at Kansas City Royals May 3-4 : at Chicago White Sox

: at Chicago White Sox May 18-17 : at Texas Rangers

: at Texas Rangers June 7-8 : at Cleveland Guardians

: at Cleveland Guardians June 21-22 : at Los Angeles Angels

: at Los Angeles Angels July 5-6 : at Los Angeles Dodgers

: at Los Angeles Dodgers July 19-20 : at Seattle Mariners

: at Seattle Mariners Aug. 2-3 : at Boston Red Sox

: at Boston Red Sox Aug. 9-10 : at New York Yankees

: at New York Yankees Aug. 23-24 : at Baltimore Orioles

: at Baltimore Orioles Sept. 6-7 : at Texas Rangers

: at Texas Rangers Sept. 13-14 : at Atlanta Braves

: at Atlanta Braves Sept. 27-28: at Los Angeles Angels - final regular season series

You can find the full schedule below.