Houston star Colton Cowser celebrates Major League milestone at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There were lots of high-fives, hugs, and handshakes this weekend at Minute Maid Park to celebrate Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser.

"Lots of memories coming to this ballpark growing up," Cowser said. "I came to a lot of games."

The Cy Ranch and Sam Houston alum played against the team he grew up watching on a field he went to camps on as a kid.

"I was going through my camera roll and found a picture of me, my mom, and my brother in the stands here when I was probably five years old," Cowser said.

"It's really cool to look at that and look at where I am today. I gotta say it's pretty surreal, it's pretty cool," Cowser's dad Dale said. "We came to dozens and dozens of games here as father, son, mom, and now to see your son hit BP at Minute Maid against the Astros on a big league team; it's pretty cool."

Cowser shares this accomplishment with family and friends and says his time playing at Cy Ranch helped prepare him for this moment.

It's quite an achievement to excel in a sport where you fail more times than you succeed.

"If you don't take those failures as learning opportunities, then they really are failures so I think if you learn from your mistakes and failures is just as important as succeeding," Cowser said.

Growing up, Cowser said the "Killer B's" were his favorite Astros players and now that he is a major leaguer, he's found a fan following of his own.

At home games in Baltimore, you can find Oriole fans sitting together supporting Cowser wearing cow print attire.

The section is fittingly called the pasture. "We'll see if any cows make the trip," Cowser said. It's pretty cool to see the fans rocking the fan gear."

It started as a one-game-only event that has grown not only at Camden Yards but Oriole away games with the mooo-vement likely to only get bigger from here.