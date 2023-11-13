Astros bench coach Joe Espada expected to succeed Dusty Baker as manager, reports say

He's movin' on up! After Dusty Baker's retirement, it looks like the Houston Astros have found their next manager in a familar face in the clubhose. Here's what we know.

Joe Espada has served as Houston's bench coach since 2018, working under A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are expected to introduce longtime bench coach Joe Espada as their next manager on Monday.

The organization said general manager Dana Brown will host an 11 a.m. press conference at Minute Maid Park, but they didn't specify what the announcement would be about.

Still, signs point to Espada, 48, being officially tapped as the next leader of the ballclub, earning him his first managerial position.

The promotion would make Espada the 20th full-time manager in Astros history and the second Latino manager, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome. Preston Gómez was the first, managing the club in 1974 and 1975.

Multiple outlets began to report the news Sunday of Espada taking over as skipper.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale was first to report that Espada, a fixture in the Astros' dugout since 2018, is getting the nod to succeed Dusty Baker, who retired after 26 seasons managing baseball, including four in Houston.

The Associated Press and ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported Espada's promotion, citing sources.

The expected hiring closes a nearly three-week search that reports linked to names like former Brewers manager Craig Counsell and former Braves third-base coach Ron Washington, who both were hired elsewhere in the last week.

Espada has attracted interest for other managerial jobs dating back to after the 2019 season, but he has remained a reliable hand not just for Baker but also for former Houston manager AJ Hinch.

Espada began his coaching career in the Marlins organization, working in the minors until moving to the big-league club as the third base coach in 2010.

He remained with the Marlins through the 2013 season before taking a job as a special assistant to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He joined the Yankees coaching staff in 2015 and worked as their infield and third base coach through the 2017 season.

Espada, who was born in Puerto Rico, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the 1996 amateur draft and spent nine seasons in the minors. He advanced to Triple-A as a player, but retired at age 29 after failing to reach the majors before beginning his coaching career.

He also coached the Puerto Rican national team in two World Baseball Classic tournaments in 2013 and 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

