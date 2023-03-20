This gray New Era Astros World Series Champions cap is one of the most coveted pieces of new gear.

Houston Astros reveal new gold-laced championship gear for fans at Gold Rush event on March 22

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have struck Gold! The World Series Champs organization has unveiled its Gold Rush collection with its Astros Gold Rush retail event.



The special golden items are part of the Gold Program from New Era and Nike, commemorating the 2022 Astros World Series Championship.

Fans can get their hands on the limited-edition Gold Rush items, such as rings, hats, T-shirts, and jerseys that the champs wear on Opening Day on March 30 and Ring Day on March 31.

If you recall, after the 'Stros won the World Series back in 2017, fans lined the streets near the Juice Box well before midnight to purchase the gold-trimmed unis worn by the team during the 2018 season.

On Friday, the team tweeted out the date of March 22 with zoomed-in photos that showed gold-laced logos with the #GoldRush hashtag, seemingly giving fans a hint of the release date of the new uniforms.

The retail event will host several special activities throughout ,with multiple photo opportunities, including one with the 2017 and 2022 World Series Trophies. A DJ, Astros mascot Orbit, and the Astros Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will also be a part of the festivities.

Aramark will serve breakfast for patrons from 5 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. or while supplies last.

The Jostens 2022 Limited Edition Fan Ring will also be available for fans to buy from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This is extraordinarily special as fans will see the ring before the champs do, as it will be revealed during the ring ceremony.

The Gold Rush retail event takes place at the Union Station Team Store in Minute Maid Park, beginning at midnight on Wednesday, March 22 and will remain open for 24 hours.