Top 6 most wanted: Houston Astros 2022 World Series Champions Gear

This gray New Era Astros World Series Champions cap is one of the most coveted pieces of new gear.

Thousands of Astros fans lined up Saturday night for the chance to take home some new team gear, celebrating Houston's 2022 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Moments after the Astros won their second franchise World Series title in six seasons, we saw dozens of Astros Team Store employees at Minute Maid Park pulling open fresh boxes of 2022 World Series Champions gear.

SkyEye caught video of hundreds of fans lining up in the dark Saturday at Academy Sports and Outdoors stores across the city, as fans vied to get first dibs on the newest Astros swag.

Among the most coveted 2022 Houston Astros Champions gear:

2022 World Series Champions t-shirt, featuring The Commissioner's Trophy in gold on navy blue, along with the white Astros star logo

Navy Blue New Era On-Field World Series Champions cap, with the orange and white Houston Astros logo, and a World Series Champions 2022 logo on the side

Gray New Era On-Field World Series Champions cap, with "2022 World Series Champions" logo and navy blue, orange and white Astros logo

2022 World Series Champions Official Locker Room Tee, in dark gray with navy blue icon, featuring The Commissioner's Trophy in gold, an orange bar with "CHAMPIONS" written in white, and the orange and white Astros star logo

2022 World Series Champions Official Locker Room Sweatshirt, in navy blue, featuring the orange and white Astros star logo, and the words "CHAMPIONS" in white with the MLB logo

2022 World Series Champions Official Locker Room Rally Towel, in Astros orange, featuring The Commissioner's Trophy in gold, a navy blue home plate with the orange and white Astros star logo, and an orange bar with "CHAMPIONS" written in white

The Astros Team Store announced late Saturday it would be open for 24 hours for all your shopping needs. The store is located at 1661 Texas Ave., in Downtown Houston.