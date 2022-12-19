ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' to show 2 early-season Astros games, including World Series rematch

A Lone Star Series game between Houston and the Texas Rangers will also broadcast on ESPN.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies won't have to wait long to reignite their World Series rivalry in the coming 2023 regular season.

It's been known for a while, well before their world championship series, that the 'Stros will face off with Philadelphia for a three-game series April 28-30 at Minute Maid Park.

The series finale will now be a nationally-televised affair as part of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" slate.

The network revealed eight early-season games that it will feature on its flagship weekly MLB broadcast.

Astros' Jeremy Pena celebrates his single during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Nov. 5, 2022. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Two Astros matchups were chosen among the eight games. Aside from the World Series rematch on April 30, Houston will also face off with its Lone Star Series rivals, the Texas Rangers, on April 16.

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT. The games will also be available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN App.

Monday's announcement comes weeks after the network announced it will show the Astros' championship banner reveal before they take on the Chicago White Sox on Opening Night, March 30.

ESPN is also slated to broadcast the annual MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 20. The Phillies and Nationals will face off.

A notable matchup on the Sunday Night Baseball slate also includes an April 23 game between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants, who are two teams that acquired past Astros stars during the offseason. 'Stros fans may get to watch Justin Verlander pitch for the Mets and Carlos Correa play shortstop for the Giants.

Here are the nine Sunday Night Baseball games announced so far. ESPN will televise a total of 25 Sunday night games in the coming season:

April 2 : Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers

: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers April 9 : San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

: San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves April 16 : Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros April 23 : New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

: New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants April 30 : Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros May 28 : Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves June 4 : New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers June 18 : New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Aug. 20: MLB Little League Classic - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

