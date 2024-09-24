CenterPoint asks Galena Park ISD to help prevent rolling blackouts by turning off AC, district says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, the air conditioning at multiple Galena Park ISD campuses was turned off after the district was asked to conserve energy.

According to Galena Park ISD, CenterPoint Energy called administrators to request that the air conditioning be shut off to reduce power consumption.

In a message sent to parents, Superintendent John Moore said the A/C was turned off from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in part of the power company's program to help eliminate rolling blackouts.

The district said this didn't impact any after-school activities, and everything resumed as scheduled.

SEE MORE: 13 Investigates: CenterPoint admits 'clearly more needs to be done'

Galena Park ISD reassured parents that typically, campus buildings remain cool for two to three hours after the air conditioning is turned off.

"At this time, all students are safe, and classes are continuing as normal," Moore's message said in part. "We do not anticipate any disruptions. However, we will continue to monitor this situation and will address student needs as necessary."

SEE MORE: CenterPoint delays reportedly impede generator installations for Houston families ahead of Francine

