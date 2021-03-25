HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you see smoke at the Houston Arboretum Thursday, don't be alarmed.
The Houston Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn in the area that's meant to benefit the native grassland.
"Fire is something that would've been in this landscape, historically. every three to five years," said Christine Mansfield, the senior marketing and development manager at the Houston Arboretum. "It is something we have done at the arboretum. It was done before in the 90s, but we hadn't been able to coordinate since because of local ordinances."
The prescribed burn is expected to start around 12 p.m. Due to the burn, the arboretum will be closed to the public the entire day.
For information on Wildland Fire Management and prescribed fire, visit Texas Park and Wildlife's website.
HFD to conduct prescribed burn at Houston Arboretum on Thursday
