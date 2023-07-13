Crews spent nearly seven hours extinguishing the large fire caused by an electrical failure, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Crews spent nearly 7 hours extinguishing large fire at NW Houston apartment, chief says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in critical condition Thursday morning after a three-alarm fire overnight in northwest Houston.

A three-alarm fire calls for triple the amount of firefighters, trucks, and equipment. These fires are considered to be large and usually take longer to completely extinguish.

The fire sparked at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at Coronado Park Apartments in the 7600 block of Fallbrook Drive near Highway 249.

Crews with the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal's Office cleared the scene after six hours, according to District Chief Mike Jochims.

A Red Cross representative told ABC13 that the fire displaced about 40 people. Some of the families impacted are made up of five to six family members.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause was an electrical failure. Officials say it happened on the patio of a downstairs unit.

When crews arrived on scene and began searching the building, Captain James Singleton said they found a man who was unconscious. He was rescued and first responders began CPR.

"They did recover a pulse. He is still alive and in critical condition at St. Luke's Health Vintage Hospital," Singleton said.

Also rescued was a family's small dog that received oxygen. The dog was helped and later reunited with its owner.

At last check, crews were working with management to make sure everyone is accounted for, but so far one person had to be rescued.

