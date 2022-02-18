apartment fire

At least 50 families left out in cold as winds fueled fire in west Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3-alarm apartment fire leaves at least 50 families out in the cold

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least 50 families have been displaced after an apartment fire fueled by strong winds in west Houston.

The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Greenridge, south of Westheimer, and took about two hours for firefighters to put out.

When first responders arrived, flames were coming from the building, and the fire had to be upgraded to three alarms due to wind gusts.

People in at least 50 units were displaced because of fire, smoke or water damage or not having electricity.

Metro buses and the American Red Cross were called to help those displaced stay warm and find places to stay.

Between 120 and 130 firefighters worked the fire.

All of the residents self-evacuated safely.

This was not the first time a fire has destroyed apartments in the building. In 2019, a four alarm fire destroyed several units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncoldfirewinterapartment firewinter weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Arson suspected after 2 nearby apartment fires in N. Houston
Texas City apartment fire displaces more than 20 families
Little York firefighters work to put out fire at N. Houston apartment
2 dead in 5 fires across Houston area during 4-hour stretch overnight
TOP STORIES
4 people killed in fiery crash near Bush Intercontinental Airport
HPD officer hit by driver while blocking traffic for deadly crash
13 Investigates tracks how much you'll pay years after 2021 freeze
A Texas-size temperature drop puts Friday's highs in the 50s
Family that died in CA mountains made desperate plea for help
Family disputes HPD officers fired in self-defense despite new video
LIVE: Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
Show More
Close call! Boy using phone falls down storage hole, saved by boxes
Jury finds ex-Angels staffer guilty in death of pitcher Tyler Skagg
Cargo ship packed with luxury cars is on fire, adrift in ocean
Prince Harry feels unsafe bringing kids to UK
Conroe ISD coach could face more charges for solicitation of a minor
More TOP STORIES News