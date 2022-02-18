At least 50 families left out in cold as winds fueled fire in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least 50 families have been displaced after an apartment fire fueled by strong winds in west Houston.The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Greenridge, south of Westheimer, and took about two hours for firefighters to put out.When first responders arrived, flames were coming from the building, and the fire had to be upgraded to three alarms due to wind gusts.People in at least 50 units were displaced because of fire, smoke or water damage or not having electricity.Metro buses and the American Red Cross were called to help those displaced stay warm and find places to stay.Between 120 and 130 firefighters worked the fire.All of the residents self-evacuated safely.This was not the first time a fire has destroyed apartments in the building. In 2019, a four alarm fire destroyed several units.The cause of the fire is under investigation.