21-year-old student from India says he has nightmares after he and uncle were robbed at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old student from India, who has been in Houston for six months, told ABC13 he didn't imagine he would be a victim of a crime just from stopping somewhere for gas.

The man, who asked not to be identified, was one of two people robbed at gunpoint on Oct. 8 in the 12700 block of South Dairy Ashford, off of Alief Clodine Road in west Houston.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division said he stopped at a convenience store at about 12:30 a.m. and went to get a drink while his uncle pumped gas in their vehicle.

In video released on Wednesday, the 21-year-old walks toward the business when he was approached by a person who pointed a gun at him and demanded his property.

"He came at me. Just grabbed me," the victim told Eyewitness News. "(I was) very petrified, very scared."

The suspect wraps his arm around the 21-year-old and leads him to the vehicle, where he forces him to the ground and then robs the uncle of cash, a credit card, and jewelry. The suspect then runs away.

The victim told ABC13 he has constant nightmares about being held up at gunpoint, adding that this was not at all what he expected when he moved from overseas for school.

"I just go to work, college, home. I don't stop anywhere not even a single second. I only go straight home," he said.

He added that he won't be stopping at any gas stations at night after this.

Law enforcement offered a safety tip: if you can, avoid gas stations near freeway ramps, especially after dark, because it allows robbers a quick escape route.

Eyewitness News also wanted to see how many robberies were happening in this southwest Houston community where this took place. The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows there have been 86 in the past 12 months.