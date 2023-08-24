Hobby Airport returning to normal operations after employees forced to evacuate air traffic tower

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Air traffic controllers were allowed back into their work station up high in a tower at Houston Hobby Airport after they were forced to evacuate in the midst of air conditioning issues.

The airport confirmed the evacuation at about 4:45 p.m., which impacted personnel and equipment.

The Houston Airport System said employees in the tower were relocated to a ground-level fire station on airport property to continue guiding flights through older methods.

Flights were still coming in and out of Hobby intermittently, HAS said. Some ground stops were in effect and arrivals and departures were reduced by about half of the normal operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) slowed flights for about an hour before controllers were allowed back up the tower by 5:20 p.m.

The airport advised travelers with flights scheduled in the evening to check its website for updates.