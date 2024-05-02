Trinity Co. crews help neighbors escape flooding by boat while Montgomery Co. issues evacuation

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in parts of Trinity and Montgomery counties were under evacuation orders due to heavy rainfall and flooding moving across the area on Thursday.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office said neighbors in the Deer Run subdivision and Doug Bell Road are being evacuated as rescues are underway.

The sheriff posted on social media, saying power was shut off in both areas.

Authorities didn't say when the power would be turned back on.

Residents in Wildwood Shores have also been evacuated to the subdivision's community center. Many area roads remain underwater, and some have been severely damaged or destroyed by floodwater.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff's office worked with EMS and the fire department to pull about a dozen families out by boat.

The Trinity River Authority said it exceeded the all-time dam release at Lake Livingston.

During Hurricane Harvey, authorities released 110,000 cubic feet per second, and on Thursday, they released 119,000 cubic feet per second.

A cubic foot is about the size of a basketball.

ABC13's Shannon Ryan was in Trinity County all Thursday as rescue boats have gone in and out.

"This particular area (Deer Run subdivision) has gone underwater before, but never this high. Most of these houses are about the flood level. The water would get into their yard but never into their house. It's happened several times in the past, but this time, it actually got into their house, " Sheriff Woody Wallace told Ryan. "It's never been this high."

Two grandparents and their adult son told ABC13 they put their children and their grandchildren on a rescue boat first. The family said they were relieved to all be back safe, on dry land together.

Over in Montgomery County, communities are underwater near Lake Conroe and Porter.

North of 99 and the Grand Parkway, south of FM 242 in Conroe, sits Walker Street, which is impassable after all the rain.

One family spoke with Eyewitness News after they moved their vehicles and pets to higher grounds less than one mile from the west fork of the San Jacinto River.

They told ABC13's Adam Winkler that during Hurricane Harvey, their home was demolished after the dam was released. Since then, their home has been rebuilt on stilts, but they said they learned their lesson and are taking the necessary precautions.

"Once they open those doors, everything comes this way," one of the men told Winkler. "The rainwater isn't the issue, it's when they open those doors without giving us a warning."

ABC13's Chaz Miller has monitored the area closer to the dam of Lake Conroe, where water was released.

Residents near Lake Conroe prepare for flooding as storms slam southeast Texas.

As of 6 p.m., roads were impassable in Conroe from flooding near FM 2954 and Steve Owens Road.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough issued voluntary evacuations in four flood-prone areas next to the West Fork of the San Jacinto River.

Keough said the order includes the River Plantation, Mosswood, Woodloch, and the Idle Wilde/Idle Glen areas.

"You are encouraged to evacuate as we are expecting another 10-12 feet of rise in the river over the next several hours. Shelters are available in The Woodlands, Cleveland, and Montgomery at this time. Pets are welcomed at all shelters," Keough said on Facebook.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a mandatory evacuation for people on the East Fork of the San Jacinto River due to the flooding.

WATCH SKYEYE ABOVE EAST FOR OF SAN JACINTO RIVER AMID DISASTER DECLARATION