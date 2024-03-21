HPD seeking information after baby found in car seat outside SE Houston area home

Police are seeking information after a baby between six months and a year old was found near a southeast Houston home on Winthrop Lane on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are working to get more information after a baby boy was found alone in a car seat in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the discovery was made Thursday at about 6:24 a.m. in front of a home at 8410 Winthrop Lane. Authorities said they are checking to see who may have called the police and if the baby has any relations to the house.

According to police, the child is between six months to a year old and has two bottom teeth.

The child was reportedly found in a car seat wearing a white and blue striped shirt and blue pants.

HPD says he is of Black race with a medium brown complexion, has brown eyes and dark brown hair, and weighs 15 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-830-3265.