Freedom over Texas

How you can help out a great cause while celebrating 4th of July

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Fourth of July celebration raises money for the Houston Food Bank every year, and this year's Shell Freedom over Texas will also collect donations toward narrowing the city's digital divide.

"A lot of children and a lot of families don't have connectivity, or they don't have computers that they could easily use as a part of continued education on your computer," explained Susan Christian, director of the Mayor's Office of Special Events. "We will buy computers. Those computers, you'll eventually be able to check those out though our library system."

This year's celebration will feature live music, but there won't be a live audience. Community leaders still hope to get the city together, even though residents are practicing social distancing.

READ MORE: How this year's Shell Freedom Over Texas will be different from past events

That's why a virtual celebration, featuring both live and prerecorded shows, will be shown exclusively on ABC13 at 6:30 pm.

And, if you're interested in donating, text FreedomHou to 41444.

"This time last year, the Houston Food Bank was distributing about 400,000 pounds (of food) per day. Since COVID struck, at our highest, we've been at about a million pounds a day. That's what we averaged during May," said Brian Greene, president and CEO of the Houston Food Bank. "It's running about 900,000 pounds a day right now, but I'm worried it's going to go up."

SEE ALSO:

5 things to know about Shell Freedom Over Texas

Roads near downtown closed for Shell Freedom Over Texas

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshouston4th of julycomputersshelljuly fourthcommunity strong4th of july eventfamilyfood bankfreedom over texasjuly 4thdonations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREEDOM OVER TEXAS
Roads near downtown closed for Shell Freedom Over Texas
Grammy-winning band La Mafia celebrates 40th anniversary
Sibling trio takes Norteño music world by storm
5 things to know about Shell Freedom Over Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott speaks on mask order as COVID positivity rate ups to 13%
LULAC urges Latinas not to join the military right now
Texas schools consider virtual classes this fall
Houston attorney planning to sue to stop Texas mask order
Statewide mask order for Texas now in effect
Need a COVID-19 test? Here's what you need to know
31 MLB players test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Here's when rain is back in the picture
Roads near downtown closed for Shell Freedom Over Texas
Here's why beach closures and statewide mask order could help
Houston Astros return to the field for summer camp workouts
Loose horse spotted crossing SH-288
More TOP STORIES News