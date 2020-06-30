5 things to know about Shell Freedom Over Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6281539" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch "Red White & Wow" the Freedom Over Texas Preview Special

Shell Freedom Over Texas will look a little different this year. Here are the top five things you should know about this weekend's celebration:1. There will still be live performances this year, just without a live audience.The entertainment show will be aired live from Jones Hall, and the production you'll see on ABC13 will combine live performances with pre-recorded specials.2. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm, and performances start at 7 pm with a patriotic tribute by the Houston Symphony, followed by performances with guest artists Houston rappers, humanitarians and philanthropists, Bun B and Trae Tha Truth, nationally acclaimed mariachi band Mariachi Imperial De America, and Houston sibling Norteño trio Los Luzeros De Rioverde. Artists like Lyle Lovett and Josh Turner will be participating with pre-recording performances.3. The fireworks are going to be set off from a higher spot this year. That means, if you can see Houston's skyline from your place, you'll probably be able to see the fireworks from there, too.4. Memorial Drive and Allen Parkway will be closed. So will Eleanor Tinsley Park and Sam Houston Park. The areas will be used as a "fireworks safety buffer zone."5. Even year, event organizers donate a portion of the proceeds to the Houston Food Bank. This year, they are featuring a "Text to Give" campaign to benefit the food bank and initiatives to help close the digital divide.