Heads up! These are the roads closed this weekend for Shell Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plan ahead! Several Houston roadways will be closed this weekend to accommodate for Shell Freedom Over Texas.

Independence Day's Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration at Eleanor Tinsley Park will look a little different this year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations, the event will have no attendees and will instead be exclusively streamed on ABC13.

READ MORE: How this year's Shell Freedom Over Texas will be different from past events

The event starts Saturday, July 4, at 7 p.m.

Despite the lack of an in-person crowd, many Houston roadways will be closed off for the fireworks show.



The ramps going to and from Allen Parkway from I-45 are shut down until midnight Saturday.

Allen Parkway is blocked off inbound and outbound between Taft and Bagby.

SEE ALSO: 5 things to know about Shell Freedom Over Texas

Memorial Drive is also closed both ways between Shepherd and Bagby.

Remember, do not park on freeways to view the fireworks and be sure to celebrate responsibly.

Because of the July 4th holiday, TxDOT is not closing any freeways in the Houston area.

