Freedom over Texas

City of Houston to announce Shell Freedom Over Texas plans today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This morning, the city will release details about this year's Freedom over Texas Celebration.

Organizers will unveil plans for the city's Fourth of July celebration at a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday at City Hall.

Many people have been wondering what they're going to do for this years celebration in midst of the pandemic.

Because of COVID-19, organizers are having to make some changes.

Organizers are expected to announce this year's new format, entertainment lineup, and plans for a celebratory fireworks show.

Gov. Abbott is allowing events like July Fourth celebrations to be held in Texas, but with precautions such as social distancing face masks. And of course, people are asked not to go anywhere if they feel sick.

The Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration is a huge event each year, with tens of thousands of people celebrating at Eleanor Tinsley Park, and many more watching on ABC13.

Come back to this post for updates about the city's announcement.

Related topics:
societyhoustonholidaytexas newsjuly fourthcoronavirus texasfreedom over texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
