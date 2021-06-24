Houston CultureMap

Homes in Texas are staying on market for record-low time, new report says

HOUSTON, Texas -- Homes in Texas are being snapped up almost as quickly as Amazon Prime Day deals.

The Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University reports that existing homes in the state stayed on the market for only a month in May. That's a record low since the research center began tracking such data in 1997.

"Mortgage rates are still hovering around 3 percent, and ongoing demographic trends continue to support housing demand," Luis Torres, research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center, says in a June 23 news release.

Sales of existing homes (those that aren't newly built) rose 2.5 percent by 29,000 transactions from April to May, the center says. However, the sales level remained more than 2,000 below the peak reached at the start of 2021.

