fraud

House of Pies manager accused of using customer's credit card at gas station, Bed, Bath & Beyond

By
EMBED <>More Videos

House of Pies manager answers to charges of credit card abuse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The House of Pies manager accused of stealing a customer's credit card information used it to shop at a gas station and Bed, Bath and Beyond, prosecutors said.

Tarek Tahan, 51, appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Tahan was given a bond of $1,000 and ordered not to have any contact with the owner of the credit card used without permission.

Last month, police said a man went to the restaurant's location on Kirby Drive. Soon after, he reported losing his credit card.

Court records say just days later he found multiple fraudulent charges on his account, with transactions adding up to more than $1,500.

ORIGINAL STORY: House of Pies manager arrested for stealing customer's credit card information, police say

Video from the gas station and Bed, Bath and Beyond was used to help West University police track down Tahan, who was charged with credit card abuse and arrested.

Neither Tahan nor his lawyer spoke to ABC13's cameras at the courthouse.

But reporter Jeff Ehling learned while attending the appearance that Tahan has also been ordered not to be in possession of any credit cards or checks that do not belong to him while he is out on bond.

Tahan is expected back in court in a few weeks.

Police added that he has a criminal history of trespassing.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimetheftfraudcredit cards
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRAUD
Va. extreme couponers sent to prison in $31.8 million fraud scheme
Abbott's pick for top Texas election post worked to fight 2020 results
Katy man accused of issuing thousands of fake CPR certifications
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News