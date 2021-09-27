House of Pies manager accused of using customer's credit card at gas station, Bed, Bath & Beyond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The House of Pies manager accused of stealing a customer's credit card information used it to shop at a gas station and Bed, Bath and Beyond, prosecutors said.Tarek Tahan, 51, appeared before a judge Monday morning.Tahan was given a bond of $1,000 and ordered not to have any contact with the owner of the credit card used without permission.Last month, police said a man went to the restaurant's location on Kirby Drive. Soon after, he reported losing his credit card.Court records say just days later he found multiple fraudulent charges on his account, with transactions adding up to more than $1,500.Video from the gas station and Bed, Bath and Beyond was used to help West University police track down Tahan, who was charged with credit card abuse and arrested.Neither Tahan nor his lawyer spoke to ABC13's cameras at the courthouse.But reporter Jeff Ehling learned while attending the appearance that Tahan has also been ordered not to be in possession of any credit cards or checks that do not belong to him while he is out on bond.Tahan is expected back in court in a few weeks.Police added that he has a criminal history of trespassing.