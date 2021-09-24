fraud

House of Pies manager arrested for stealing customer's credit card information, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A House of Pies manager in Houston has been arrested after being accused of stealing a customer's credit card information, according to the West University Place Police Department.

Last month, police said a man went to the restaurant's location on Kirby Drive. Soon after, he reported losing his credit card.

Court records say just days later he found multiple fraudulent charges on his account, with transactions adding up to more than $1,500.

West University PD detectives say their investigation led to identifying Tarek Tahan, 51, as the suspect.

Tahan was charged with credit card abuse and was taken into custody. Police added that Tahan has a criminal history for trespass.
