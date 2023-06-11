When HFD arrived, an unsuited fireman noticed the man passed out and pulled him through a window broken by neighbors in an attempt to save him.

Fire officials save man trapped inside home on fire in SE Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in critical condition after being saved from a burning house fire in southeast Houston on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The fire reportedly happened on Sunday at 3599 Mcllhenny Street near Lucinda Street.

It was confirmed by Houston fire officials and neighbors on scene that there was a man trapped inside.

Neighbors in the area spoke to ABC13 and said they smelled smoke and attempted to save the man by smashing in a window and kicking down a door, but were unsuccessful.

The man trapped inside reportedly became disoriented and passed out, neighbors said.

When HFD arrived, a firefighter, not wearing any equipment, noticed the man on a bed and jumped through the window and pulled him through.

The man did not appeared to be burned, but did suffer severe smoke inhalation.

He was the only person inside the home at the time.

It was not immediately made known what caused the fire.