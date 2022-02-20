House fire sparks frustration for homeowner who says 'We don't have fire hydrants'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in northeast Houston around 10 p.m. Saturday, HFD says.Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home blazing from the roof at Lakeside Terrace near the Sam Houston Tollway.The fire started in an area where contractors had been renovating earlier in the day, officials say.The homeowner says the neighborhood has been trying to get the city to put fire hydrants in the area for a long time now."We're kind of familiar with this drill in our neighborhood. We don't have fire hydrants," says the homeowner. "They ran out of water! We're the fourth-largest city, and we don't have water in Houston."