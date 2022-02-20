house fire

House fire sparks frustration for homeowner who says 'We don't have fire hydrants'

EMBED <>More Videos

Homeowner of house fire in northeast Houston says the community has been requesting fire hydrants for the neighborhood for years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in northeast Houston around 10 p.m. Saturday, HFD says.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home blazing from the roof at Lakeside Terrace near the Sam Houston Tollway.

The fire started in an area where contractors had been renovating earlier in the day, officials say.

The homeowner says the neighborhood has been trying to get the city to put fire hydrants in the area for a long time now.

"We're kind of familiar with this drill in our neighborhood. We don't have fire hydrants," says the homeowner. "They ran out of water! We're the fourth-largest city, and we don't have water in Houston."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwaterfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Family loses dog in northwest Houston house fire
Firefighter injured by debris after couple safely escaped burning home
2 men hospitalized after house fire destroys the home
Pets missing after house fire was likely started by space heater
TOP STORIES
Man charged after shooting death of accomplice, records say
Black-owned small businesses to support in 2022
Fire crews respond to oil well fire near Texas City subdivision
Catalytic converters found stolen after high-speed chase
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Skydivers unresponsive after parachute failed, officials say
Mostly cloudy today with a spotty shower tonight
Show More
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
7-month-old abducted is now safe with mom, police say
Wisconsin child dies of rare condition linked to COVID
Family of murdered child marches for victims of gun violence
4-year-old boy injured in shooting in W. Houston, police say
More TOP STORIES News