Woman and her dog rescued from NW Harris County house fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her dog were rescued early Friday after their home went up in flames in northwest Harris County.

It happened in the 9600 block of Tall Meadow Lane near Alabonson Road.

The fire may have been started by an unattended candle, according to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.



There was no word on the extent of the damage or if the woman or dog suffered any injuries.
