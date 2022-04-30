Two children dead after apartment fire in Galveston, authorities say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children died after an apartment fire near 22nd Street and Avenue K in Galveston around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.According to authorities, when crews arrived they searched the home and found two children, ages around two and four, located in the same room together.The two children were later taken to the hospital where they passed away.Authorities say the children's dad was home and was able to get out uninjured. He was also treated at the hospital.The Galveston Fire Department said heavy smoke and fire was located on the second floor leaving a lot of damage throughout the home.Authorities weren't immediately able to say who called in the fire.The fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.