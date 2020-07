EMBED >More News Videos Some of the weirdest things that have happened on Houston highways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston highways are always blessing us with strange sights.Today's? A tan horse walking across SH-288 traffic near Midtown.Houstonian Ben Delony took a video of the horse, stating a tow truck was nearby to retrieve the animal.Delony hilariously noted, "The tow truck thinks he's going to get him, how about animal services?!"You can watch the full, strange video above.It is unclear at this time how the horse ended up in that situation.