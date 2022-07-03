homicide

1 man found dead near a food truck in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was found dead near a food truck in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

At about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting near Kieth Harrow and Barker Cypress.

Before deputies arrived, shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

Once deputies and EMS arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Deputies believe an argument broke out in the parking lot leading to the shooting.

Illegal narcotics were found inside the car and on the ground outside of the vehicle, deputies said.

Investigators are conducting witness interviews and are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspect(s).

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
